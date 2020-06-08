Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Raymond James by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $81.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.