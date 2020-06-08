Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.35 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Westrock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Westrock by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

