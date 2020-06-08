Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,263,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $32.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

