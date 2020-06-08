Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,951 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,869 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

