Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 28,900 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,817,834.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

