Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,746 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFG opened at $47.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

