Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 4,800 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 71.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,572 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CXO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $107.69.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

