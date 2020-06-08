Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 6,241 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 83,923 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other Bunge news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $397,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,862 shares in the company, valued at $465,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Neppl acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.55 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,610.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $598,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $42.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

