Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,230,000 after buying an additional 77,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 457,015 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

