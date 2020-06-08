Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 87.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $10,283,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.11 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

