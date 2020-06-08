Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.14% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $16.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.30. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.