Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 143,594 Shares of RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 143,594 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in RigNet were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNET. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RigNet by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,828,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 203,691 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in RigNet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 537,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RigNet by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 32,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RigNet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RigNet by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNET stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. RigNet Inc has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.77). RigNet had a negative net margin of 13.83% and a negative return on equity of 100.04%. The company had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Securities lowered RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

