Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,745 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $113,039,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 335,829 shares during the last quarter.

HSIC opened at $65.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

