Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,160 Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Ambarella worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $5,458,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $272,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 41.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 90.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $82,385.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $126,483.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039 over the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

