Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,667 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,725 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 668,599 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,086,000 after purchasing an additional 473,425 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR opened at $33.71 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

