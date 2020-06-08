Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.58. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 123,424 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

