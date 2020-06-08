Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.06.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $369.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.19 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 134,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $4,061,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 880,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 304,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,201.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.