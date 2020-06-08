Soros Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,823 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

