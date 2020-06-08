Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $89,629,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 6,249.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 328,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $36,495,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $27,363,000.

Coupa Software stock opened at $216.94 on Monday. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.08.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $87,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,721 shares of company stock valued at $32,934,997 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $182.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.13.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

