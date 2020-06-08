Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 4,514.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Cubic by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cubic by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at $18,799,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cubic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in Cubic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

CUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cubic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,434.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,450 shares of company stock worth $338,062. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUB opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.11. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

