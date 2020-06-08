Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,066,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

