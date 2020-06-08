Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $81,640,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $39,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.74.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $7,572,052. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $85.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.