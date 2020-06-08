Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,192 shares of company stock valued at $48,004,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $196.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.31. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $209.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.