Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.55. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

