Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $47.11 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

