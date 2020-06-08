Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 162.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX opened at $31.36 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

