Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 2,839.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 191,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,783,000 after buying an additional 1,293,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,122.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

