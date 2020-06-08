Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000.

IEO stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

