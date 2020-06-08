Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,798,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,655,000 after buying an additional 1,114,924 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after buying an additional 807,801 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Public Storage by 2,670.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after buying an additional 311,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,945,000 after buying an additional 261,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $206.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average of $206.58. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

