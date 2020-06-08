Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $81,000 Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First American Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.