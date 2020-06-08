Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $161.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.86. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $203.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,415.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,342 shares of company stock worth $40,816,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.