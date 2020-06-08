Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $88,000 Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $209.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.66. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,168. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.95.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

