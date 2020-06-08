Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $89,000 Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,783,000 after acquiring an additional 307,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,552,000 after acquiring an additional 287,268 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.87 on Monday. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.69.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

