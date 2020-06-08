Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,598,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,223,000 after buying an additional 1,045,104 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $174,145,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,818,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,438,000 after buying an additional 109,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,922,000 after buying an additional 759,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after buying an additional 112,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $45.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

