Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $33.24 on Monday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 419.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

