Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2,074.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WNS opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

