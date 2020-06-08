Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $207.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,831. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

