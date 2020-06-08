Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 437.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $199.13 on Monday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.86.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.46.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

