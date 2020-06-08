Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $103,000 in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $54.39 on Monday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $56.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

