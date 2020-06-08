Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,854,000 after buying an additional 449,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after buying an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,711,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $39.98.

