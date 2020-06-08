Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after buying an additional 133,650 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 931,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 171,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

