Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,051,000 after buying an additional 212,803 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $66.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,691.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,511.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.