Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,865,000. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of SPTI opened at $32.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04.

