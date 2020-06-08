Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,358 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3,017.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $135,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,150 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.5% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 878,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 162,636 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,860,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $349,065.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $79.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $93.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

