Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 253 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $51.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00.

