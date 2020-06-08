Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cannae by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,658,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,705,000 after purchasing an additional 422,631 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,964,000 after purchasing an additional 567,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cannae by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 471,586 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNNE opened at $36.87 on Monday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

