Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 949 Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $103.34 on Monday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $281,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.