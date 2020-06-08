Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXL opened at $194.01 on Monday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $331.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day moving average of $200.06.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.