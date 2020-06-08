Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 498.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,478,000 after acquiring an additional 114,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,007,000 after acquiring an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after acquiring an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $160,950,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

In related news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.