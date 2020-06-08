Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 250,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 40,563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 113,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

